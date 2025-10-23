EPack Prefab Technologies standalone net profit rises 115.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.89% to Rs 433.94 croreNet profit of EPack Prefab Technologies rose 115.36% to Rs 29.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 61.89% to Rs 433.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 268.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales433.94268.05 62 OPM %11.5110.64 -PBDT44.6923.16 93 PBT39.0218.36 113 NP29.4413.67 115
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content