Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 60.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 60.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 26.59% to Rs 89.40 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 60.26% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 89.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales89.4070.62 27 OPM %0.191.08 -PBDT3.974.19 -5 PBT3.243.43 -6 NP2.501.56 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

