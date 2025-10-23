Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 60.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.27% to Rs 169.80 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 60.07% to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.27% to Rs 169.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 218.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales169.80218.46 -22 OPM %22.9443.07 -PBDT39.2283.03 -53 PBT30.3175.52 -60 NP22.3756.03 -60

