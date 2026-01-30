Friday, January 30, 2026 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Epigral consolidated net profit declines 62.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

Sales decline 7.46% to Rs 597.12 crore

Net profit of Epigral declined 62.26% to Rs 39.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.46% to Rs 597.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 645.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales597.12645.24 -7 OPM %17.2028.29 -PBDT97.31186.53 -48 PBT54.56153.62 -64 NP39.11103.63 -62

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

