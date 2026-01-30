Epigral consolidated net profit declines 62.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.46% to Rs 597.12 crore

Net profit of Epigral declined 62.26% to Rs 39.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.46% to Rs 597.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 645.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.597.12645.2417.2028.2997.31186.5354.56153.6239.11103.63

