Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 21.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.59% to Rs 1575.11 crore

Net profit of Brigade Enterprises declined 21.05% to Rs 186.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 236.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 1575.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1463.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1575.111463.9426.0728.26368.83365.14288.73288.84186.52236.24

