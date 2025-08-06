Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EPL rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 55% YoY to Rs 100 cr

EPL rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 55% YoY to Rs 100 cr

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

EPL surged 6.46% to Rs 233.30 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 55.76% to Rs 100 crore on 9.98% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,107.9 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 47.36% to Rs 117.3 crore in Q1 June 2025 compared with Rs 79.6 crore in Q1 June 2024.

EBITDA stood at Rs 226.8 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 18.1% compared with Rs 192.1 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 20.5% in Q1 FY26 as against 19.1% in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA) region stood at Rs 373.9 crore (up 1.69% YoY), The East Asia and Pacific (EAP) region reported Rs 268.2 crore, up 9.56% YoY. Revenue from the America region stood at Rs 293 crore, reflecting a 13.17% YoY growth, while Europe recorded Rs 267.4 crore, registering the highest regional growth of 15.46% during the period under review.

 

EPL is engaged in manufacture of plastic packaging material in the form of multilayer collapsible tubes, corrugated box and laminates used primarily for packaging of consumer products in the beauty & cosmetics, health & pharmaceuticals, food, home and oral care categories.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

