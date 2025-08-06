Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Astra Microwave rises on bagging Rs 135-cr order from DRDO

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Astra Microwave Products added 2.30% to 971 after the company received an order worth Rs 135 crore from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for upgradation of ground based radar system.

The execution of the order is scheduled to be completed within a period of 18 months.

The company clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

Additionally, the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions, eliminating the requirement for evaluation on an arms length basis.

Astra Microwave Products is engaged in design, development, manufacture and supply of high value added RF and microwave super components, sub-systems and systems finding for Defense, Space, Telecom, Meteorology and Civil communication applications.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.1% to Rs 73.49 crore on 15.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 407.85 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

