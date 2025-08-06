Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orchid Pharma gets formal nod from Court of France for Allecra Therapeutics acquisition

Orchid Pharma gets formal nod from Court of France for Allecra Therapeutics acquisition

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Orchid Pharma said that the Court of France has pronounced the order in favour of the company, to acquire the assets of Allecra Therapeutics SAS with effect from 01 August 2025.

On 30 July 2025, the company had announced the signing of an agreement with the Insolvency Administrator of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH (Germany) to purchase all assets (intellectual property, trademarks, customer contracts, regulatory filings and tangible/intangible assets) of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH (Germany).

The Court in France in the hearing held on July 30 had accepted the companys binding bid that was being submitted in concurrence of the Insolvency Administrator of Allecra Therapeutics SAS for the acquisition of assets including Intellectual Property Rights and Trademarks of Allecra Therapeutics SAS. The formal pronouncement of Order was to be made in short period of time.

 

"We are hopeful to get the order in our favour, Orchid Pharma had said in a statement.

In an exchange filing made post trading hours yesterday, the company informed the Court of France has pronounced the order in favour of Orchid Pharma.

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE Update: RBI holds repo rate at 5.5%; Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty below 24,600

Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir

Shubman Gill's future is bright in Indian cricket, says Gautam Gambhir

Dahlias, DLF Dahlias

Brokerages decode DLF Q1FY26 results; check what's in store for the stock

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC Meeting LIVE news updates: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

National stock exchange, NSE

Q1 results today: BHEL, Jindal Stainless, Fortis, among 161 firms on Aug 6

Post this acquisition, Orchid Pharma now possesses 100% global ownership of Enmetazobactam (International Brand Name known as EXBLIFEP) (known as Orblicef in India), consolidating rights and control previously split across entities.

This would mark the full repatriation of the first novel antibiotic molecule discovered in India, back to India.

"This consolidation via strategic asset acquisitions will provide growth and expansion across the globe to Orchid Brand and will be financially beneficial to the company, Orchid Pharma had stated.

Orchid Pharma is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, headquartered in Chennai, and involved in the development, manufacture, and marketing of diverse bulk actives, formulations, and nutraceuticals, with exports spanning over 40 countries.

The company's net profit declined 32.37% to Rs 22.29 crore despite a 9.39% rise in revenue to Rs 237.48 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip fell 2.20% to currently trade at Rs 772 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions deploys EduGenie at Corporate Commerce College, Hyderabad

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions deploys EduGenie at Corporate Commerce College, Hyderabad

Astra Microwave rises on bagging Rs 135-cr order from DRDO

Astra Microwave rises on bagging Rs 135-cr order from DRDO

Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Wall Street Slides Amid Tariff Worries and Weak Services Data; Palantir Shines on Strong AI Demand

Wall Street Slides Amid Tariff Worries and Weak Services Data; Palantir Shines on Strong AI Demand

Barometers edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Barometers edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon