Equinox India Developments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 155.26% to Rs 245.97 croreNet profit of Equinox India Developments reported to Rs 24.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 155.26% to Rs 245.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales245.9796.36 155 OPM %-0.42-23.86 -PBDT36.84-13.60 LP PBT33.79-16.38 LP NP24.06-18.43 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content