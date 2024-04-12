Business Standard
Eraaya Lifespaces reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 7625.00% to Rs 15.45 crore
Eraaya Lifespaces reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7625.00% to Rs 15.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 325.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 148500.00% to Rs 297.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.450.20 7625 297.200.20 148500 OPM %0.6560.00 -0.0430.00 - PBDT0.240.14 71 0.460.08 475 PBT0.210.14 50 0.430.08 438 NP00.14 -100 0.340.08 325
First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

