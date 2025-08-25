Monday, August 25, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eris Lifesciences' Ahmedabad-based unit gets regulatory approval from Brazil's ANVISA

Eris Lifesciences' Ahmedabad-based unit gets regulatory approval from Brazil's ANVISA

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Eris Lifesciences said that its manufacturing unit at the company's Ahmedabad campus has received approval from ANVISA, which is Brazil's national health regulatory agency.

This approval follows a successful inspection conducted by the agency in May 2025 and enables Eris to enter the Brazilian market, the largest pharmaceutical market in South America.

A company spokesperson said that this approval by a stringent regulatory authority like Anvisa is a tangible endorsement of the GMP and quality systems at the companys manufacturing facilities.

The said manufacturing facility was also successfully inspected by various other regulatory agencies earlier this year.

Eris Lifesciences is an Indian pharmaceutical company and a leading player in the domestic branded formulations market. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products.

 

The company's consolidated net profit rose 41.63% to Rs 117.99 crore on a 7.82% increase in revenue to Rs 771.56 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The scrip advanced 0.17% to currently trade at Rs 1771.85 on the BSE.

NBCC (India) to design & build major Rs 3,700-cr project in Rajasthan

Mazagon Dock rises on reports of P-75(I) submarine talks nod

Divis Laboratories Ltd up for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 2.04%

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rises for third straight session

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

