NBCC (India) to design & build major Rs 3,700-cr project in Rajasthan

NBCC (India) has been selected as the lead agency to design, build, and market a landmark development project on 95 acres of land owned by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) along the B2 Bypass, Tonk Road.
The ambitious project, recently approved by the Government of Rajasthans cabinet, involves the creation of the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, a Global Capability Centre (GCC) Tower, an IT Tower, luxury hotels, and new commercial and residential infrastructure.
The overall investment for this transformative initiative is estimated at approximately Rs 3,700 crore.
A key highlight of the project is the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, planned to be developed on a 25-acre land parcel. The convention centre will feature over 2 lakh square meters of built-up area and is designed to accommodate 7,000 to 7,500 seats, aiming to establish itself as a world-class venue for national and international events.
This development is set to boost Rajasthans infrastructure, enhance business capabilities, and attract investments, reinforcing the states position as a growing hub for commerce and tourism.
NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.
The company's consolidated net profit advanced 29.27% to Rs 175.92 crore on a 16.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,642.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Shares of NBCC (India) rose 0.77% to Rs 104.35 on the BSE.
