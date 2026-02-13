Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 31.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 2392.50 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 31.49% to Rs 326.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 248.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 2392.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2245.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2392.502245.3722.2920.62535.92466.38428.33367.92326.27248.14

