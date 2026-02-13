Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 31.49% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 2392.50 croreNet profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 31.49% to Rs 326.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 248.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 2392.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2245.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2392.502245.37 7 OPM %22.2920.62 -PBDT535.92466.38 15 PBT428.33367.92 16 NP326.27248.14 31
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:37 PM IST