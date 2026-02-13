ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.48% to Rs 2.35 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.48% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.352.541.702.760.040.070.040.060.030.04

