HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 34.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of HB Estate Developers rose 34.85% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.53% to Rs 33.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.4631.4145.5840.5911.477.669.465.736.504.82

