ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 32.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.38% to Rs 702.60 croreNet profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 32.11% to Rs 93.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.38% to Rs 702.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 547.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.26% to Rs 351.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 392.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.59% to Rs 2879.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1991.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales702.60547.27 28 2879.261991.30 45 OPM %35.9227.12 -35.3333.89 - PBDT206.12130.55 58 804.33613.85 31 PBT128.8776.75 68 488.87431.34 13 NP93.8471.03 32 351.84392.05 -10
