NLC India consolidated net profit rises 321.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.34% to Rs 3836.00 croreNet profit of NLC India rose 321.88% to Rs 481.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 3836.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3540.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.38% to Rs 2621.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1854.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.55% to Rs 15282.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13001.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3836.003540.64 8 15282.9613001.33 18 OPM %22.459.41 -31.6727.20 - PBDT1492.60627.77 138 5581.204706.53 19 PBT912.08165.42 451 3696.932881.64 28 NP481.96114.24 322 2621.361854.08 41
