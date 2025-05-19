KDDL consolidated net profit declines 20.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.70% to Rs 419.58 croreNet profit of KDDL declined 20.57% to Rs 20.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.70% to Rs 419.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 347.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.85% to Rs 94.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.46% to Rs 1647.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1391.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales419.58347.61 21 1647.881391.03 18 OPM %15.3517.44 -15.7917.82 - PBDT67.8263.84 6 275.62251.17 10 PBT43.9546.97 -6 189.51186.24 2 NP20.3125.57 -21 94.62102.68 -8
