Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota Oct sales rises 20% YoY to 18,110 units

Escorts Kubota Oct sales rises 20% YoY to 18,110 units

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

The tractor manufacturer announced that its agri machinery business division sales grew by 19.8% to 18,110 units in October 2024 as against 15,113 units sold in October 2023.

While domestic sales also grew 22.6% to 17,839 units in October 2024 as compared with 14,550 units sold in October 2023.

During the month, the industry experienced a notable increase in demand due to concentration of various festivals and auspicious days in a single month, leading to record sales levels. This growth was also driven by favorable macroeconomic conditions, increased minimum support price (MSP), and an above-average monsoon season, which resulted in higher water reservoir levels. These improved trading conditions are likely to see continuing sales growth in the later part of the fiscal year as well.

 

The companys export tumbled 51.9% to 271 units in October 2024 as against 563 units posted in October 2023.

Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 635 machines in October 2024, registering a decline of 3.6% from 659 machines sold in October 2023.

Moving forward, we expect to see increased growth momentum in the later part of the fiscal year, driven by government initiatives and upcoming changes in emission norms, the tractor maker added.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earth moving and material handling equipment, round and flat tubes, heating elements, double acting hydraulics.

The tractor maker's standalone net profit grew 2.4% to Rs 289.55 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 282.81 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 1.5% year on year to Rs 2,292.54 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

More From This Section

Weak Asia may limit domestic gains

Weak Asia may limit domestic gains

TaMo, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Narayana Hrudayalaya in focus

TaMo, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Narayana Hrudayalaya in focus

India could see 24.7% GDP loss by 2070 due to climate change says ADB

India could see 24.7% GDP loss by 2070 due to climate change says ADB

Sensex tumbles 553 pts, Nifty holds 24,200 amid negative global signals

Sensex tumbles 553 pts, Nifty holds 24,200 amid negative global signals

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 3.03%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 3.03%

The scrip declined 0.69% to currently trade at Rs 3,723.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Muhurat trading, Samvat 2073

Muhurat Trading LIVE 2024: Sensex above 79,800 in first pre-open session of Samvat 2081

Rocket,missile

North Korea claims 'world's strongest' missile; experts doubt its usability

adani power energy sector

Adani Power cuts power supply to Bangladesh by 50% over outstanding bills

Air India

Air India to deploy A350 planes on ultra-long-haul routes for Delhi-NY

Delhi LG V K Saxena, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE news: Delhi LG Saxena gives nod to relaxation in criteria for jobs to 1984 riots victims

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon