Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors' total sales slide to 82,682 units in Oct'24

Tata Motors' total sales slide to 82,682 units in Oct'24

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Tata Motors said that it had registered total sales of 82,682 units in October 2024, which is lower by 0.33% as compared with 82,954 units sold in October 2023.

In the domestic market, the company sold 80,839 vehicles in October 2024. Domestic sales for the same period last year were 80,825 vehicles.

Total commercial vehicle sales for October 2024 stood at 34,259 units, which is marginally lower as compared to 34,317 units sold in October 2023.

The company sold total 48,423 passenger vehicle units in October 2024, which is flat on a YoY basis.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 73.77% to Rs 5,566 crore on 5.68% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,08,048 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of Tata Motors rose 1.04% to Rs 842.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

gavel law cases

HC quashes summons against ex-DU college principal in suicide abetment case

Modi, Narendra Modi

Cong exposed in front of people: PM on Kharge's comments on poll promises

Muhurat trading, Samvat 2073

Muhurat Trading LIVE 2024: Sensex 300 pts higher at 79,700; Nifty climbs 100 pts to 24,300

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

My statement on 'Shakti scheme' was distorted: Karnataka dy CM Shivakumar

Diwali pollution

66% spike seen in noise pollution in Ranchi's silence zone on Diwali night

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon