Escorts Kubota standalone net profit rises 53.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.47% to Rs 2476.16 croreNet profit of Escorts Kubota rose 53.15% to Rs 326.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 213.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.47% to Rs 2476.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2464.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2476.162464.58 0 OPM %10.8110.82 -PBDT373.63351.72 6 PBT310.00293.50 6 NP326.70213.32 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content