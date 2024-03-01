Sensex (    %)
                        
Escorts Kubota tractors sales fall 17% in Feb'24

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in February 2024 sold 6,481 tractors as against 7,811 tractors sold in February 2023, recording a decline of 17%.
Domestic tractor sales in February 2024 declined 16.6% to 6,041 tractors as against 7,245 tractors sold in February 2023. Tractor sales dipped this month due to the continuing impact of uneven monsoon coupled with insufficient rainfall and diminished reservoir levels which impacted the Kharif output. Anticipated improvements in the Rabi harvest and early signs of a normal monsoon next year are projected to enhance overall sentiments and drive an uptick in tractor sales in the next fiscal year.
Export tractor sales in February 2024 were lower by 22.3% at 440 as against 566 tractors sold in February 2023.
First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

