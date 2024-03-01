Sensex (    %)
                        
CG Power to establish outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility in India

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
In partnership with Renesas Electronics Corporation and Stars Microelectronics
CG Power & Industrial Solutions (CG) and the Murugappa Group; Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions; and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) Public Co. (Stars Microelectronics), a Thailand-based Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) provider; had recently signed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) to establish a Joint Venture (JV) to build and operate an OSAT facility in India. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, approved the project of the JV under India's Semiconductor scheme on 29 February 2024.
The JV will be 92.3% owned by CG, with Renesas and Stars Microelectronics each holding equity capital of approximately 6.8% and 0.9%, respectively. The JV plans to invest Rs 7,600 crore over a five-year period, which will be financed through a mix of subsidies, equity, and potential bank borrowings as required.
The JV will set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, with a capacity that will ramp up to 15 million units per day. The JV will manufacture a wide range of products - ranging from legacy packages such as QFN and QFP to advanced packages such as FC BGA, and FC CSP. The JV will cater to industries such as automotive, consumer, industrial, 5G, to name a few.
First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

