Esha Media Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Esha Media Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 53.04% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net loss of Esha Media Research reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 53.04% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.541.15 -53 OPM %-62.9631.30 -PBDT-0.350.36 PL PBT-0.410.35 PL NP-0.410.35 PL

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

