Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 28.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.06% to Rs 47.54 croreNet profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 28.81% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.06% to Rs 47.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales47.5439.27 21 OPM %7.036.44 -PBDT1.951.79 9 PBT0.660.77 -14 NP0.420.59 -29
