Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Golden Legand Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales rise 2466.67% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net Loss of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2466.67% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15466.67% to Rs 9.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.540.06 2467 9.340.06 15467 OPM %-99.35-550.00 -3.43-5033.33 - PBDT-1.84-0.33 -458 -0.14-3.06 95 PBT-2.50-0.43 -481 -2.62-3.45 24 NP-1.60-0.18 -789 -2.20-3.20 31

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

