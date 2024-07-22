Business Standard
Esha Media Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales rise 2775.00% to Rs 1.15 crore
Net profit of Esha Media Research reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2775.00% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.150.04 2775 OPM %31.30-50.00 -PBDT0.36-0.02 LP PBT0.35-0.02 LP NP0.35-0.02 LP
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

