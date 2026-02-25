Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd, Sumeet Industries Ltd and A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 February 2026.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 121.05 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 381 shares in the past one month.

 

Jindal Poly Films Ltd surged 11.98% to Rs 618.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5184 shares in the past one month.

Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 97.02. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 456 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 850 shares in the past one month.

Sumeet Industries Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 24.43. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3807 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8855 shares in the past one month.

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd jumped 9.96% to Rs 17.44. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29409 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

