J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for fifth session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2081.4, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.92% in last one year as compared to a 13.13% gain in NIFTY and a 13.84% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2081.4, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25504.3. The Sensex is at 82333.07, up 0.13%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 10.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22632.05, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86468 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

