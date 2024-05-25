Business Standard
Eugia Pharma Specialities' Unit III completes USFDA inspection

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had conducted an inspection at Unit III, a Formulation manufacturing facility, of Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Pashamylaram, Patancheru Mandal, Sangareddy District, Telangana, from 22 January to 2 February 2024.
Subsequently, the US FDA has determined the inspection classification status of this facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI)'.
The company remains committed to work closely with the US FDA and continues to enhance its compliance on an ongoing basis.
First Published: May 25 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

