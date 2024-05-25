Business Standard
Hubtown reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales rise 29.63% to Rs 105.79 crore
Net loss of Hubtown reported to Rs 88.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.63% to Rs 105.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 85.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 28.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 257.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 319.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales105.7981.61 30 257.72319.09 -19 OPM %-146.5215.41 --39.6423.09 - PBDT-86.801.62 PL -72.26-3.46 -1988 PBT-87.550.82 PL -75.27-6.65 -1032 NP-88.604.88 PL -85.3828.49 PL
First Published: May 25 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

