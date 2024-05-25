Hubtown reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.63% to Rs 105.79 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 85.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 28.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 257.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 319.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Hubtown reported to Rs 88.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.63% to Rs 105.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.