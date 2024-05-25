Business Standard
Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 18.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales decline 0.80% to Rs 124.13 crore
Net profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 18.09% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 124.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 78.04% to Rs 43.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 477.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 450.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales124.13125.13 -1 477.82450.43 6 OPM %8.5212.67 -10.9512.41 - PBDT19.1223.55 -19 85.5868.48 25 PBT9.7914.46 -32 51.8736.30 43 NP8.2410.06 -18 43.6924.54 78
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 25 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

