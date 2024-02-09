Sensex (    %)
                        
Eureka Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 112.50% to Rs 6.63 crore
Net loss of Eureka Industries reported to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 112.50% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales6.633.12 113 OPM %-30.479.62 -PBDT-2.020.30 PL PBT-2.020.30 PL NP-2.020.22 PL
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

