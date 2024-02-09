Sensex (    %)
                        
OTCO International standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 195.24% to Rs 0.62 crore
Net profit of OTCO International declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 195.24% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.620.21 195 OPM %4.84-4.76 -PBDT0.030.07 -57 PBT0.030.07 -57 NP0.030.07 -57
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

