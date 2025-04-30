Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro Adhesives onboards actor Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador

Euro Adhesives onboards actor Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Euro Adhesives, the flagship brand of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives, has appointed celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi as its first-ever Brand Ambassador. This strategic association is part of a larger vision to scale the brand's national footprint and deepen its connect with consumers, professionals, and trade partners alike.

Launching alongside this announcement is Euro Adhesives' all-new advertising campaign, #SirfJodoNahinFayedonKeSaathJodo, a powerful articulation of the brand's evolved value proposition promising not just a strong bond, but meaningful performance benefits like Fast Drying, Termite Resistance, Waterproof, Weather Proof and gives more coverage with less product usage. The 360 degree campaign goes live during May 2025 across Television, Print, Digital, and Out-Of-Home (OOH) platforms.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution

US stocks stay supported ahead of key economic cues

US stocks stay supported ahead of key economic cues

Welspun Specialty drops after Q4 PAT slumps 91% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Welspun Specialty drops after Q4 PAT slumps 91% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Volumes jump at R R Kabel Ltd counter

Volumes jump at R R Kabel Ltd counter

Dixon Tech inks JV pact with Inventec Corp for manufacturing PC products in India

Dixon Tech inks JV pact with Inventec Corp for manufacturing PC products in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Pakistan Military ComparisonAlok JoshiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon