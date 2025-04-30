Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Gland Pharma has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution, 0.024%.

The Product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), VYZULTA Ophthalmic solution, 0.024%, of Bausch and Lomb, Inc.

This Product is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Gland Pharma is the exclusive First-to-File and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

