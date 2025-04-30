Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at R R Kabel Ltd counter

Volumes jump at R R Kabel Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

R R Kabel Ltd saw volume of 21.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90034 shares

Schaeffler India Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Vishal Mega Mart Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 April 2025.

R R Kabel Ltd saw volume of 21.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90034 shares. The stock increased 6.08% to Rs.1,042.00. Volumes stood at 58211 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd recorded volume of 12.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53065 shares. The stock gained 6.06% to Rs.3,481.80. Volumes stood at 45851 shares in the last session.

 

CEAT Ltd witnessed volume of 18.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80918 shares. The stock increased 8.81% to Rs.3,330.10. Volumes stood at 60114 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Ambani rejoins $100 billion club as Reliance, Jio rally; Adani lags behind

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti, Airtel, Power Grid keep Sensex, Nifty in green; Gold shines

real estate, luxury homes

Mumbai property registrations up 4% in April, revenue down 6%: Knight Frank

realty sector, real estate, housing

Housing units delivered in top 9 Indian cities up 33% in FY25: PropEquity

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

Physical or digital, why gold always glitters for Indian investors

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd clocked volume of 901.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.03% to Rs.116.36. Volumes stood at 45.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd recorded volume of 6.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96055 shares. The stock gained 0.13% to Rs.2,334.00. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dixon Tech inks JV pact with Inventec Corp for manufacturing PC products in India

Dixon Tech inks JV pact with Inventec Corp for manufacturing PC products in India

Realty stocks climb ahead of major Q4 results, Akshaya Tritiya boost

Realty stocks climb ahead of major Q4 results, Akshaya Tritiya boost

Industrials shares fall

Industrials shares fall

Shriram Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Barometers trade flat amid volatility; pharma shares rally; VIX gains 1.98%

Barometers trade flat amid volatility; pharma shares rally; VIX gains 1.98%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Pakistan Military ComparisonAlok JoshiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon