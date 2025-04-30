Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dixon Tech inks JV pact with Inventec Corp for manufacturing PC products in India

Dixon Tech inks JV pact with Inventec Corp for manufacturing PC products in India

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Dixon Technologies (India) said that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Inventec Corporation and Dixon IT Devices for governing the relationship of the company and Inventec in respect of operation and management of the JVC.

The joint venture company (JVC) will be engaged in the business of manufacturing of notebook pc products, desktop pc products including components and servers in India.

Dixon Technologies will hold 60% and Inventec Corporation will hold 40% of the total issued and paid up share capital of the JVC on a fully diluted basis.

"The arrangement is in line with the strategy of company to grow in this business segment and to achieve strategic goals and expansion of business, Dixon Tech said in a statement.

 

Dixon Technologies (India) transformed from being a manufacturer of electronic goods to a leading multi-product corporation with widespread activities. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electronics as its core business activity.

Also Read

Supertech Eco Village 2

Paid EMIs but got no home? SC steps in to probe builder-bank scams in NCR

Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik

Will Vatican get its first K-Pop(e)? South Korean cardinal clears the air

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti, Airtel, Power Grid keep Sensex, Nifty in green; Gold shines

Smog, Noida Pollution

Gurugram gasps for air as Bandhwari fire doused, but toxic fumes fill sky

Gender pay gap real, more women in high-paying functions essential

In tech GCCs, gender pay gap jumps from 4% at entry to 16% at senior level

The companys consolidated net profit declined 47.48% to Rs 216.23 crore on a 9.37% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 10,453.68 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.62% to currently trade at Rs 16344 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Realty stocks climb ahead of major Q4 results, Akshaya Tritiya boost

Realty stocks climb ahead of major Q4 results, Akshaya Tritiya boost

Industrials shares fall

Industrials shares fall

Shriram Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Barometers trade flat amid volatility; pharma shares rally; VIX gains 1.98%

Barometers trade flat amid volatility; pharma shares rally; VIX gains 1.98%

Nifty trades above 24,300 level; European mrkt opens higher

Nifty trades above 24,300 level; European mrkt opens higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Pakistan Military ComparisonAlok JoshiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon