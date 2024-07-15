Euro Currency Speculators Turn Net Long

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market turned net long, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 3623 contracts in the data reported through July 09, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 13142 net long contracts.

