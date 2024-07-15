Waaree Renewable gains on bagging solar project

Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 1.95% to Rs 1948.25 after the company said it secured a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 30 MW DC solar power project on a turnkey basis.

Waaree will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the project, which is scheduled for completion by the end of the current financial year.

Waaree Renewables Technology is a top solar EPC company in India, providing turnkey solutions for ground-mounted, rooftop, and floating solar projects.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 81.7% to Rs 12.28 crore in Q4 FY23 as compared with Rs 6.76 crore in Q4 FY22. Net sales declined 19.8% year on year to Rs 61.49 crore in Q4 FY23.

The order, valued at approximately Rs 90.29 crore, was awarded by one of the world's most diversified manufacturers of specialized seamless tubes.