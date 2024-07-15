HDFC AMC hits record high after Q1 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 604 cr in FY25

HDFC Asset Management Company advanced 1.01% to Rs 4,210 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 26.49% to Rs 603.98 crore on 29.45% increase in total income to Rs 948.34 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 752.47 crore, up by 31.69% from Rs 571.36 crore in Q1 FY24.

Operating profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 was Rs 579.3 crore as compared to Rs 413.3 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.

The AMC had a QAAUM (quarterly average assets under management) of Rs 6,71,600 crore as of 30 June 2024 compared to Rs 4,85,700 crore as on 30 June 2023 and its market share was 11.4% in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.

QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds i.e. equity oriented QAAUM excluding index funds stood at Rs 4,07.200 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 with a market share of 12.9%.

The ratio of equity and non-equity oriented QAAUM is 64:36, compared to the industry ratio of 56:44 for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

As of June 2024, 71% of the companys total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 61% for the industry.

The company said that 8.76 million Systematic transactions with a value of Rs 32,100 crore processed during the month of June 2024.

As on 30 June 2024, total live accounts stood at 18.6 million, unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN stands at 10.7 million compared to 46.9 million for the industry, a penetration of 23%.

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) is the investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country. The AMC has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors, and national distributors.

Revenue from operations in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 775.24 crore, registering a growth of 34.93% year on year.