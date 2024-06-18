Euro Speculators Reduce Net Long Position

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market reduced their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 43644 contracts in the data reported through June 11, 2024. This was a weekly drop of 24226 net contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News