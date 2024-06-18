Som Distilleries slumps amid reports of employment of children at Madhya Pradesh plant

Som Distilleries & Breweries tumbled 6.57% to Rs 116.55 after media reports stated that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) found over 50 children working at its Madhya Pradesh-based plant.

The NCPCR chairperson has reportedly revealed that over 50 children, including 20 young girls, suffered skin burns from chemical exposure. The commission has filed a case against the firm under juvenile justice and bonded labour laws, the reports added.

Issuing a clarification on these media reports, Som Distilleries said, These concerns are not related to Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited but relate to our associate Private Limited company which deals in country liquor primarily, and not the listed company as reported.

It further said that the labour for the associate company is supplied by contractors. It may be the fault of the contractors who may not have got proper age verification done of the workers being allowed to work at that company. That company has extended full cooperation to the authorities regarding the issue and has terminated the services of the vendor through the directors of that company.

We want to assure you that all the plants of our company are fully compliant with all applicable laws and have all the necessary permissions, Som Distilleries said in a statement.

Som Distilleries and Breweries is primarily engaged in brewing, fermentation, bottling, canning and blending of beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). It also supplies draught beer from its plants.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.97% to Rs 18.84 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 15.97 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 43.27% to Rs 381.59 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 266.34 crore posted in same quarter last year.

