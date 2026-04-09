Euro stayed well supported just under five-week high
Euro stayed well supported just under five-week high against the US dollar today as upbeat exports data from Germany boosted the sentiments. Germany's export rebounded the most since 2022, official data revealed Thursday. Exports rose 3.6% month-on-month in February, after January's 1.5% fall. Compared with February 2025, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) further reports that exports increased by 2.9% and imports rose by 1.5%, based on provisional data. German imports also rose 4.7% on the previous month. EUR/USD pair is quoting at 1.1706, up marginally on the day. It had shot up near 1.1760 level yesterday. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 109.10, up slightly on the day.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST