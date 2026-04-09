Bondada Engineering commissions solar power projects of 48.2 MWp in March
Bondada Engineering has successfully commissioned solar power projects aggregating to 48.2 MWp during March 2026. These projects have been executed for reputed clients including Paradigm IT and MAHAGENCO across multiple locations in Maharashtra.
With this, the Company has achieved ~ 500 MWp of project execution during FY 2025-26, taking its cumulative executed capacity to around 1.3 GWp.
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 2:31 PM IST