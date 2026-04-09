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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering commissions solar power projects of 48.2 MWp in March

Bondada Engineering commissions solar power projects of 48.2 MWp in March

Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Bondada Engineering has successfully commissioned solar power projects aggregating to 48.2 MWp during March 2026. These projects have been executed for reputed clients including Paradigm IT and MAHAGENCO across multiple locations in Maharashtra.

With this, the Company has achieved ~ 500 MWp of project execution during FY 2025-26, taking its cumulative executed capacity to around 1.3 GWp.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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