Euro under stress as markets eye tepid German industrial output

Euro under stress as markets eye tepid German industrial output

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Euro is witnessing lax moves as markets eyed developments on global trade front and mixed trend in equities. EUR/USD pair had edged up to one and half week high above 1.1700 last week before easing and is witnessing tight action thereafter. Germany's industrial output fell in June to its lowest level since the pandemic in 2020, extending last year's declines amid weakening foreign demand and increasing competition from China. Industrial output dropped 1.9% month-on-month, the federal statistics office said. A three-month comparison showed a 1.0% decline in production in the second quarter, also marking a return to levels last seen in the first half of 2020. This is capping advances in the single currency and EUR/USD is currently quoting at 1.1636, down marginally on the day. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are currently trading at 101.95, down 0.32% on the day as a failure to hold above 102-mark weighed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

