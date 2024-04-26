Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Eveready Industries India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales decline 1.84% to Rs 280.90 crore
Net profit of Eveready Industries India reported to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.84% to Rs 280.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 286.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 141.62% to Rs 66.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 1314.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1327.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales280.90286.17 -2 1314.281327.73 -1 OPM %9.090.36 -10.688.29 - PBDT17.90-12.06 LP 110.9062.05 79 PBT8.87-19.11 LP 80.6434.66 133 NP8.05-14.39 LP 66.7627.63 142
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 54.60% in the December 2023 quarter

Breaking the Barriers, this International Women's Day Eveready Sets New Benchmark at Maddur Plant with 55 per cent Female Workforce

Neeraj Chopra Features in the Latest TVC of Eveready's Ultima Alkaline battery - Powers Kids Uninterrupted Play and limitless Imagination

Jai Balaji Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 272.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 244.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit declines 4.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India standalone net profit rises 6.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Euro hits two week high against US dollar

Market snaps 5-day gains; Nifty ends below 22,450; Bajaj Finance drops 7.73%

ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 189.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon