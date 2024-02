Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

From ICRA

Long term fund based/ cash credit (Rs 130 crore) - ICRA A+; Negative

Short term non-fund based limits (Rs 250 crore) - ICRA A1

Long term / short term unallocated (Rs 60 crore) - ICRA A+; Negative/ ICRA A1

Everest Industries has received reaffirmed in credit ratings and revision in outlook from ICRA as under: