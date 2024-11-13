Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 2366.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.92% to Rs 44.05 croreNet profit of Everest Organics rose 2366.67% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.92% to Rs 44.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales44.0549.45 -11 OPM %7.795.48 -PBDT2.221.46 52 PBT0.750.14 436 NP0.740.03 2367
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content