Excel Industries has received a Notice from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board ( Regional Office - Raigad ) that bank guarantee of Rs. 1 lakh issued by the Company has been forfeited by them for non-compliance of certain provisions of Water ( Prevention and Control of Pollution ) Act, 1974 and Air ( Prevention and Control of Pollution ) Act, 1981.